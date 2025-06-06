Judicial Custody Extended for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana

A Delhi court on Friday ruled to prolong the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, until July 9.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh ordered this extension via video conference, following an expiration of Rana's previously granted judicial custody. Additionally, the judge requested a health status report by June 9 from Tihar, responding to Rana's lawyer's concerns about his client's wellbeing.

Rana, associated with the 26/11 mastermind David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the US after the Supreme Court dismissed his review plea. The 2008 Mumbai attack left 166 people dead, and Rana was placed in judicial custody last month after his arrival in India.

