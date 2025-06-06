Interpol's Global Crackdown: Arrests in Major Child Exploitation Operation

In a major crackdown on child sexual exploitation, Interpol has detained 20 individuals across Europe and the Americas. The operation spanned 12 countries, initiated by Spanish authorities after identifying online groups trading explicit material.

The Spanish police arrested seven individuals, notably a healthcare worker and a teacher involved in the dissemination and exchange of sexual abuse content. Other arrests include 10 suspects in Latin American countries.

As investigations continue, authorities have identified 68 more suspects globally. This operation marks a significant step in Interpol's fight against such heinous crimes.

