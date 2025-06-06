Left Menu

Interpol's Global Crackdown: Arrests in Major Child Exploitation Operation

Interpol has arrested 20 people in Europe and the Americas in a major operation targeting child sexual abuse material. Led by Spanish police, the operation uncovered online groups sharing explicit images. Arrests include health and education professionals; investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lyon | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a major crackdown on child sexual exploitation, Interpol has detained 20 individuals across Europe and the Americas. The operation spanned 12 countries, initiated by Spanish authorities after identifying online groups trading explicit material.

The Spanish police arrested seven individuals, notably a healthcare worker and a teacher involved in the dissemination and exchange of sexual abuse content. Other arrests include 10 suspects in Latin American countries.

As investigations continue, authorities have identified 68 more suspects globally. This operation marks a significant step in Interpol's fight against such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

