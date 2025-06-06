Left Menu

Teen Hero's Stand Against Harassment Turns Violent

An 18-year-old was stabbed in Delhi after protesting against lewd comments made by two men. The attack occurred after a dispute on June 4 and escalated the next day when one suspect stabbed Ajeem using a thread trimmer. An FIR has been filed and police hunt for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:26 IST
Teen Hero's Stand Against Harassment Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy demonstrated immense courage, standing up against harassment, only to face a tragic outcome in Delhi. Attacker's accused, Shane Alam, allegedly made inappropriate comments towards a girl, prompting a confrontation.

Authorities reported the individual responsible for the violence used a thread trimmer to stab 18-year-old Ajeem. Injured, he was swiftly taken to SDN Hospital by his maternal uncle, who also secured the weapon.

Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the suspects involved as the evidence has been gathered and an FIR lodged. The incident highlights ongoing societal issues surrounding harassment and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

