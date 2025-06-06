Teen Hero's Stand Against Harassment Turns Violent

A teenage boy demonstrated immense courage, standing up against harassment, only to face a tragic outcome in Delhi. Attacker's accused, Shane Alam, allegedly made inappropriate comments towards a girl, prompting a confrontation.

Authorities reported the individual responsible for the violence used a thread trimmer to stab 18-year-old Ajeem. Injured, he was swiftly taken to SDN Hospital by his maternal uncle, who also secured the weapon.

Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the suspects involved as the evidence has been gathered and an FIR lodged. The incident highlights ongoing societal issues surrounding harassment and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)