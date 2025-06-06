China's High Seas Ambitions: Navigating Tensions in the Pacific

China is preparing to step up its high seas patrols in the Pacific, a move that could raise tensions with Taiwanese fishing fleets and U.S. Coast Guard operations in the region, according to Pacific Islands officials speaking to Reuters.

Last week, members of the Chinese Coast Guard showcased the capabilities of one of their largest vessels to Pacific Island ministers in an effort to demonstrate China's growing role in maritime law enforcement. Officials from Pacific fisheries anticipate that China will soon initiate patrols in a heavily monitored fisheries zone.

China recently registered 26 coast guard vessels for high seas boarding with the Western & Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. Although no inspections have yet taken place, China has been actively engaging in discussions over inspection guidelines, highlighting its strategic interest in Pacific maritime affairs.

