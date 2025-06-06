Trial Set for Trio in Starmer-Linked Arson Case

Three men associated with Ukraine are scheduled to stand trial in April over their alleged involvement in a series of arson attacks on properties and a vehicle linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as heard by a London court on Friday.

Roman Lavrynovych, Petro Pochynok, and Stanislav Carpiuc face charges including intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit arson. Counter-terrorism police lead the investigation, though no terrorism charges have been filed.

The motive remains unclear, and the trial is set for April 27 at London's Old Bailey court. Prime Minister Starmer has publicly condemned the acts as attacks on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)