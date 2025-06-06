The Kremlin addressed remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who equated the ongoing war in Ukraine to a playground scuffle. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that for Russia, this conflict represents a significant issue of national security and future stability.

Trump's comments were made during a Thursday engagement, where he suggested that sometimes letting children resolve their fights independently can be beneficial, drawing a parallel to the situation in Ukraine.

Peskov underscored that while Trump is entitled to his views, Russia perceives the matter with greater gravity, highlighting its implications for the nation's existential security concerns.

