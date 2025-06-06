China and Canada Seek to Mend Trade Relations Amid Global Tensions

China has reached out to Canada to enhance bilateral ties amid ongoing global trade tensions. Premier Li Qiang stressed the absence of deep-seated conflicts of interest between the nations during a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This dialogue follows a significant call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was described as positive and hinted at the possibility of alleviating the trade war between China and the U.S.

Earlier tensions had seen Beijing retaliate against Ottawa with tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, following Canadian levies on Chinese goods. China continues to emphasize dialogue and cooperative solutions in its trade relations with Canada.

