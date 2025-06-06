Court Ruling on Eid Prayers at August Kranti Maidan
The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to decide on granting permission for mass Eid prayers at August Kranti Maidan. Social worker Umer Abdul Jabbar Gopalani had filed a plea after police denied permission, citing traffic and law concerns. The decision is to be made promptly.
In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to swiftly conclude on a plea seeking authorization for mass Eid prayers at the iconic August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.
The directive was given amid concerns raised by the local Muslim community after the Gamdevi police station denied permission, citing potential disruptions to traffic and public order. Umer Abdul Jabbar Gopalani, a social worker, moved the High Court to challenge the police's decision, emphasizing the community's long-standing tradition of holding Eid prayers without incident at the historic site.
The court underscored the importance of a swift resolution, referencing a 2006 High Court order that the protected status of the ground requires permission from the Secretary of Cultural Affairs and Social Justice Department. The matter is expected to be settled soon, given the approaching Bakri Eid celebrations.
