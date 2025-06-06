Left Menu

Court Ruling on Eid Prayers at August Kranti Maidan

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to decide on granting permission for mass Eid prayers at August Kranti Maidan. Social worker Umer Abdul Jabbar Gopalani had filed a plea after police denied permission, citing traffic and law concerns. The decision is to be made promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to swiftly conclude on a plea seeking authorization for mass Eid prayers at the iconic August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

The directive was given amid concerns raised by the local Muslim community after the Gamdevi police station denied permission, citing potential disruptions to traffic and public order. Umer Abdul Jabbar Gopalani, a social worker, moved the High Court to challenge the police's decision, emphasizing the community's long-standing tradition of holding Eid prayers without incident at the historic site.

The court underscored the importance of a swift resolution, referencing a 2006 High Court order that the protected status of the ground requires permission from the Secretary of Cultural Affairs and Social Justice Department. The matter is expected to be settled soon, given the approaching Bakri Eid celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

