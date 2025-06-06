EU Considers Reducing U.S. Fertiliser Tariffs in Trade Talks
The European Union is considering lowering tariffs on U.S. fertiliser imports during trade talks with the Trump administration. However, the EU agriculture commissioner, Christophe Hansen, emphasized that the EU won't compromise on food safety standards. The tariff reduction is seen as a potential step forward in negotiations.
The European Union may lower tariffs on U.S. fertiliser imports in ongoing trade talks with the Trump administration. This was confirmed by EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen in an interview with Reuters.
Hansen indicated that reducing fertiliser tariffs is a viable option, saying, "That will be on the table." He noted that this move might serve as both a significant step forward and an enticing offer to the U.S.
Despite the potential tariff cuts, the EU remains firm in maintaining its existing food safety standards. Further discussions will determine whether tariff reduction would mean cutting rates to zero or merely lowering current levels.
