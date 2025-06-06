Resurrected Man's Return upends Legal Case
A man thought to be murdered three years ago over a mobile theft on a train was recently found alive in Bihar, leading to the acquittal of Narendra Dubey, who was jailed for his murder. The emergence of a video showing the 'victim' living in Bihar triggered a legal turnaround.
- Country:
- India
A man alleged to be murdered in a train dispute over mobile theft was found alive in Bihar, three years after Narendra Dubey was imprisoned for 'killing' him. Dubey, from Ayodhya, was convicted in Shahjahanpur for the supposed murder, which turned out to be a miscarriage of justice.
A video online revealed the 'victim' thriving in Bihar, prompting the Shahjahanpur court to demand his appearance. This unexpected twist led Additional District Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava to acquit Dubey of all charges, ordering his release.
Assistant District Government Counsel Shripal Verma stated the prosecution was not at fault due to family identification of the body. The judge echoed this, emphasizing the prosecution's role to present the truth, not ensure convictions, while accepting new evidence proving Dubey's innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)