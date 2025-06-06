Left Menu

Intense Russian Missile Barrage Hits Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions

Russia launched a significant missile and drone attack on Kyiv, leading to three deaths and extensive damage. The assault followed Ukrainian strikes on Russian airbases. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for increased global pressure on Russia as air travel and metro services are disrupted due to ongoing conflicts.

Russia unleashed a ferocious missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Friday, resulting in three fatalities, Ukrainian officials reported. Powerful explosions echoed throughout the country following the strikes, which came after a stern warning by Russian President Vladimir Putin via former U.S. President Donald Trump, regarding potential retaliation following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian strategic bombers.

Kyiv's military administration confirmed three first responders died while attending to one of the strike locations. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated, "Overnight, Russia 'responded' to its destroyed aircraft by targeting Ukrainian civilians." Multi-storey buildings were impacted, and energy infrastructure suffered damage, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the strikes aimed at military targets as a response to Ukrainian "terrorist acts."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that 49 individuals were injured across various Ukrainian towns and cities, including Kyiv. Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's Western allies to increase pressure on Russia. The attacks disrupted Kyiv's metro system and rail services, while residents sought refuge in metro stations. Other cities, like Ternopil and Lutsk, also faced significant damage and injuries from Russian strikes.

