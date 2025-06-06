EU Backs ICC Amidst U.S. Sanctions on Judges, Slovenia Calls for Action
The EU supported the International Criminal Court after the U.S. imposed sanctions on four judges. Slovenia urged the EU to use a blocking statute to counter the U.S. measures. The sanctions complicate the judges' financial dealings, hampering the ICC's mission to hold war crime perpetrators accountable without external pressures.
On Friday, the European Union threw its support behind the International Criminal Court (ICC), following sanctions imposed by Washington on four of its judges. Slovenia announced plans to push Brussels to prevent the enforcement of these sanctions within Europe.
EU member Slovenia argued that the court's independence is crucial for maintaining international justice. The U.S. sanctions are a response to the ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The penalties make financial transactions difficult for the sanctioned judges.
Slovenia called for the activation of the EU's blocking statute to protect European interests, previously employed against U.S. trade restrictions. This comes as the ICC faces pressure from U.S. actions against its chief prosecutor amid a UN investigation.
ALSO READ
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo
Swedish Suspect Charged with War Crimes over Pilot's Fiery Death
Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat-e-Islami Leader in Landmark War Crimes Case
Whistleblower David McBride's Appeal Denied: Controversy Over Australian War Crimes Case Deepens
Gaza Aid Killings Spur Global Outrage, Calls for War Crimes Investigation