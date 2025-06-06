High Court Shields KSCA Leaders Amid RCB Stampede Probe

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest for key officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragic incident left 11 dead and 56 injured as crowds rushed to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian Premier League win.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, presiding over the petition to quash the FIR against KSCA office-bearers, instructed police not to take coercive action against officials until a subsequent hearing on June 16. The ruling mandates full cooperation from petitioners with the ongoing investigation.

Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar represented KSCA, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty noted the police's lack of intention for immediate arrests. The court also addressed concerns over the arrest of Royal Challengers' marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, amidst tension over perceived government pressure influencing police actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)