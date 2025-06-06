Left Menu

Tragic Double Suicide in Banda: Army Officer's Family in Grief

A retired army officer's wife and daughter were found dead in their Banda district home, having allegedly committed suicide by hanging. Police believe the tragic event stemmed from a domestic dispute. The husband was away when the incident occurred, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bijli Kheda locality of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a retired army officer's wife and daughter allegedly took their own lives on Friday, police confirmed.

The victims, identified as Heermani (46) and Ranjana (19), were found hanged in their home. Circle Officer Rajeev Pratap Singh indicated that preliminary investigations suggest a domestic dispute might be the cause.

Nankai Prasad, the husband and father, was reportedly visiting relatives at the time of the tragic event. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and further investigations are being conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

