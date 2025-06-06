Heroic Sacrifice: Honoring Syed Adil Shah Against Terrorism

The family of the late Syed Adil Shah, a pony rider killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, for publicly acknowledging Shah's heroic sacrifice.

During a public address in Katra, PM Modi praised Shah for his bravery in standing against terrorists while trying to sustain his family. He emphasized that Shah lost his life heroically as he attempted to protect tourists during the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to securing Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism. Shah's brother, Syed Naushad, described their pride and thanked PM Modi for boosting their morale with his acknowledgment in a public speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)