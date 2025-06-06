Gold Loan Scam: ED Attaches Assets of Former Bank Chairman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday the attachment of assets valued at around Rs 14 crore of RM Manjunatha Gowda, the former chairman of a Karnataka coop bank, and his spouse. This move relates to a Rs 63 crore gold loan scam where money laundering charges have been filed.

RM Manjunatha Gowda was detained in April by the ED after raids revealed his involvement in the scam. As former chairman of the Shimoga district co-operative central bank, he is now in judicial custody.

The investigation highlighted that funds were diverted fraudulently, implicating former branch manager B Shobha, who allegedly manipulated gold loan accounts under Gowda's directions. Proceeds from these activities were purportedly used by Gowda to acquire disproportionate assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)