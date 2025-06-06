Left Menu

Gold Loan Scam: ED Attaches Assets of Former Bank Chairman

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth approximately Rs 14 crore belonging to the ex-chairman of a Karnataka-based cooperative bank, RM Manjunatha Gowda, and his wife. This action is part of an investigation into a Rs 63 crore gold loan scam involving money laundering. Gowda is currently under judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:54 IST
Gold Loan Scam: ED Attaches Assets of Former Bank Chairman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday the attachment of assets valued at around Rs 14 crore of RM Manjunatha Gowda, the former chairman of a Karnataka coop bank, and his spouse. This move relates to a Rs 63 crore gold loan scam where money laundering charges have been filed.

RM Manjunatha Gowda was detained in April by the ED after raids revealed his involvement in the scam. As former chairman of the Shimoga district co-operative central bank, he is now in judicial custody.

The investigation highlighted that funds were diverted fraudulently, implicating former branch manager B Shobha, who allegedly manipulated gold loan accounts under Gowda's directions. Proceeds from these activities were purportedly used by Gowda to acquire disproportionate assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025