Pentagon Under Scrutiny: Signal Messaging Controversy Involving Defense Secretary
The Pentagon's inspector general probes whether aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were asked to delete messages on Signal. The investigation assesses if military information on Yemen airstrikes was shared improperly. Hegseth, facing potential questions in Congress, denies sharing classified details.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon's internal watchdog is conducting an investigation into whether aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were instructed to delete messaging app Signal's conversations, which allegedly contained sensitive military information given to a reporter. This revelation comes ahead of Hegseth's upcoming congressional testimony.
The probe centers around the dissemination of information regarding the March 15 airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, shared via Signal. Speculation about potential security breaches arises as Hegseth also grapples with internal turmoil at the Department of Defense following key staff departures and ongoing leak investigations.
Hegseth maintains his actions involved unclassified information. However, critics argue the specificity of details shared raised security concerns. The Signal controversy has affected Hegseth's media interactions, despite continued backing from former President Trump.
