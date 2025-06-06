Left Menu

Tragedy in Umaria: Family Dispute Ends in Double Death

In a tragic incident in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, a hearing and speech-impaired man killed his sister-in-law with an axe and subsequently hanged himself. The attack, which may have been an attempted sexual assault, was allegedly a result of a family dispute. The incident has shocked the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:54 IST
Tragedy in Umaria: Family Dispute Ends in Double Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a man allegedly killed his brother's wife with an axe and then took his own life, according to police reports.

The crime occurred in Chhaprod village, located in the Manpur tehsil. Shahdol Deputy Inspector General of Police, Savita Sohane, confirmed that the assailant, who was hearing and speech-impaired, murdered his sister-in-law amid an ongoing dispute.

The woman's body was discovered unclothed, raising concerns of a possible attempted rape. At the time of the attack, she was alone at home, as reported by Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Nagendra Singh Chauhan. This gruesome incident has left the village community in deep shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025