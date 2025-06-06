Tragedy in Umaria: Family Dispute Ends in Double Death
In a tragic incident in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, a hearing and speech-impaired man killed his sister-in-law with an axe and subsequently hanged himself. The attack, which may have been an attempted sexual assault, was allegedly a result of a family dispute. The incident has shocked the local community.
A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a man allegedly killed his brother's wife with an axe and then took his own life, according to police reports.
The crime occurred in Chhaprod village, located in the Manpur tehsil. Shahdol Deputy Inspector General of Police, Savita Sohane, confirmed that the assailant, who was hearing and speech-impaired, murdered his sister-in-law amid an ongoing dispute.
The woman's body was discovered unclothed, raising concerns of a possible attempted rape. At the time of the attack, she was alone at home, as reported by Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Nagendra Singh Chauhan. This gruesome incident has left the village community in deep shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
