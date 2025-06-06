Left Menu

Odisha Minister Revives Legal Battle Over Kotia Region

Odisha's revenue and disaster management minister, Suresh Pujari, urged officials to create a development roadmap for the contested Kotia region within a month. The Kotia cluster, claimed by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, is under Supreme Court litigation. Efforts are underway to strengthen legal representation and enhance regional development.

Odisha's revenue and disaster management minister, Suresh Pujari, has instructed officials to prepare a roadmap for the contested Kotia region's development within a month. This area, situated in the Koraput district, has been a point of contention between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for over a century.

Pujari announced plans to reinvigorate the legal battle in the Supreme Court over the Kotia cluster, claimed by both states, and emphasized the necessity for robust legal representation and documentation. Villagers in Kotia benefit from dual citizenship perks from both states, having Aadhaar and ration cards and participating in elections in both regions.

Pujari directed various departments like health, education, and rural development to prioritize economic, social, and cultural growth in their action plans. These plans are to be coordinated with the Koraput district collector, focusing on infrastructure, market access, and youth employment. A high-level committee, established by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to ensure the holistic development of Kotia.

