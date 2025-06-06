Poland Rethinks Military Helicopter Acquisition Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Poland has postponed the acquisition of 32 Black Hawk helicopters from U.S. company Lockheed Martin, citing a reevaluation of military priorities. The Polish Ministry of Defence made the announcement on Friday, stressing the need for enhanced readiness against future threats.

Initially under negotiation since 2023 by the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government, the decision was reversed as General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of staff of the Polish armed forces, emphasized prioritizing training and combat helicopters, naval carrier helicopters, and heavy transport helicopters as more pressing needs.

Lockheed Martin stands committed to its partnership with Poland, where 1,700 employees are already involved in aircraft manufacturing. Meanwhile, the geopolitical climate and state security have prompted Poland's Armament Agency to consider alternative equipment needs, spurring debate among political figures about national defense strategies.

