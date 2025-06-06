Paul Mashatile Calls for Community-Led Urban Renewal and Cleanliness Culture

In a bid to transform South Africa’s urban landscapes and cultivate a sense of civic responsibility, Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the national Clean Cities and Towns Campaign on Friday at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication in Kliptown, Soweto. The campaign is a bold step toward community-driven environmental stewardship, marking a shift from traditional service delivery to inclusive, participatory urban maintenance.

The initiative promotes voluntary citizen action to keep communities clean, aligning with government efforts to tackle service delivery issues, revitalize public spaces, and instill environmental awareness—starting at the grassroots level.

A Vision Beyond Cleaning: Shaping a New Civic Culture

In his address, Deputy President Mashatile made it clear that the campaign is not about outsourcing cleaning to temporary workers or creating dependency. Rather, it’s about fostering a culture of cleanliness and local ownership.

“The idea is not to employ people—it’s a voluntary programme. People must clean where they live. Government will work with them, not clean for them,” Mashatile said.

While some short-term employment opportunities may arise in partnership with municipalities, the primary goal is to encourage all citizens to take pride in their environment, viewing cleanliness as a shared community value rather than a state-imposed task.

Part of a Broader Service Delivery Push

The launch is rooted in the government’s District Development Model (DDM), which Deputy President Mashatile champions. The model emphasizes integrated, responsive governance by aligning the efforts of national, provincial, and local government structures.

“This initiative is part of a larger campaign to improve how services are delivered and how citizens interact with their local environments. We must work with communities, not in isolation,” he added.

Mashatile stressed that urban beautification and maintenance are essential to unlocking broader socio-economic development, especially in areas like Kliptown, where long-standing issues of title deeds, electricity supply, and aging infrastructure remain unresolved.

Education and Infrastructure Are Key Pillars

Deputy President Mashatile placed a strong emphasis on instilling cleanliness values in schools, arguing that long-term change must begin with education and awareness at an early age.

“We must teach the young people about cleanliness, so they can look forward to living in clean cities,” he said.

He also acknowledged that infrastructure repairs are vital to sustaining clean and vibrant urban centers. Clean spaces, he noted, must be paired with functioning services and preserved heritage.

The Deputy President pledged support for efforts to restore and safeguard historical landmarks such as the Walter Sisulu Square, ensuring that these heritage sites serve as functional community assets and not just symbolic markers.

Nationwide Rollout and Monitoring

The Clean Cities and Towns Campaign will be rolled out nationally in the coming months, with mayors in other metros tasked with spearheading local chapters of the programme.

“Once we’ve launched in one city, we move to the next. The Mayor will drive the programme in that area,” Mashatile explained.

There will also be monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure accountability and sustained progress across all participating municipalities.

Kliptown Youth Program: A Model for Community Upliftment

The launch concluded with a visit to the Kliptown Youth Program (KYP), a grassroots organization offering education, skills training, and nutritional support to over 2,000 young people in Kliptown.

Deputy President Mashatile praised KYP as an example of what community-driven development looks like.

“They’re not only teaching computer skills—they’re feeding people, building confidence, and giving young people a future. It’s a beautiful model, and they’ve got our full support,” he said.

G20 Readiness and International Spotlight

Mashatile also confirmed that Johannesburg is fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre. He cited the Clean Cities campaign as part of broader efforts to prepare infrastructure and improve the city’s global image ahead of the high-profile international gathering.

Building a Better South Africa, Together

In closing, the Deputy President emphasized that the success of the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign hinges on active citizen participation and a renewed sense of community pride.

“This programme is not a once-off event. It’s going to continue, and there will be regular progress reviews. We are committed to creating a cleaner, more dignified South Africa for all,” he said.

As the campaign rolls out across provinces, it aims to inspire a nationwide civic movement, led by communities and supported by all levels of government, to transform South Africa’s urban environments into cleaner, healthier, and more welcoming places for all.