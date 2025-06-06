Left Menu

CAS Upholds Doping Ban: Guliyev Loses 2012 Olympic Silver

Ekaterina Guliyev's appeal against her four-year doping ban was dismissed, leading to her loss of the 800-meter silver medal from the 2012 Olympics. Kenyan Pamela Jelimo and American Alysia Montano are set to receive silver and bronze, while Guliyev's results from 2012 have been disqualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:52 IST
CAS Upholds Doping Ban: Guliyev Loses 2012 Olympic Silver

Ekaterina Guliyev is set to be stripped of the 800 meters silver medal she earned for Russia at the 2012 Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed her appeal against a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

The ruling paves the way for Kenyan Pamela Jelimo and American Alysia Montano to receive the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Guliyev, initially competing for Russia before representing Turkey, was banned in April 2024, with the sentence reduced to two years after an earlier two-year ban in 2017.

The AIU found prohibited substances in her 2012 samples, leading to the disqualification of her results from July 17, 2012, to October 20, 2014. Consequently, World Athletics will disqualify her results, and the International Olympic Committee will proceed with reallocating her Olympic medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025