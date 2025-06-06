CAS Upholds Doping Ban: Guliyev Loses 2012 Olympic Silver
Ekaterina Guliyev's appeal against her four-year doping ban was dismissed, leading to her loss of the 800-meter silver medal from the 2012 Olympics. Kenyan Pamela Jelimo and American Alysia Montano are set to receive silver and bronze, while Guliyev's results from 2012 have been disqualified.
Ekaterina Guliyev is set to be stripped of the 800 meters silver medal she earned for Russia at the 2012 Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed her appeal against a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.
The ruling paves the way for Kenyan Pamela Jelimo and American Alysia Montano to receive the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Guliyev, initially competing for Russia before representing Turkey, was banned in April 2024, with the sentence reduced to two years after an earlier two-year ban in 2017.
The AIU found prohibited substances in her 2012 samples, leading to the disqualification of her results from July 17, 2012, to October 20, 2014. Consequently, World Athletics will disqualify her results, and the International Olympic Committee will proceed with reallocating her Olympic medal.
