Vandalism Unveiled: Shoes Garland on Vajpayee Statue

A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was desecrated with shoes in Aveli village, Chhattisgarh, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this disrespectful act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khairagarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district after unknown individuals placed a garland of shoes on the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to a police official.

The alarming incident was discovered at 5 am in the Aveli village, positioned under the jurisdiction of the Jalbandha police post, the official added.

Authorities have carried out a panchnama and subsequently registered a case, with efforts actively underway to identify and arrest those responsible for this act of vandalism.

