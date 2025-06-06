Vandalism Unveiled: Shoes Garland on Vajpayee Statue
A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was desecrated with shoes in Aveli village, Chhattisgarh, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this disrespectful act.
A case was registered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district after unknown individuals placed a garland of shoes on the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to a police official.
The alarming incident was discovered at 5 am in the Aveli village, positioned under the jurisdiction of the Jalbandha police post, the official added.
Authorities have carried out a panchnama and subsequently registered a case, with efforts actively underway to identify and arrest those responsible for this act of vandalism.
