Vandalism Unveiled: Shoes Garland on Vajpayee Statue

A case was registered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district after unknown individuals placed a garland of shoes on the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to a police official.

The alarming incident was discovered at 5 am in the Aveli village, positioned under the jurisdiction of the Jalbandha police post, the official added.

Authorities have carried out a panchnama and subsequently registered a case, with efforts actively underway to identify and arrest those responsible for this act of vandalism.