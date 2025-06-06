Odisha's Kotia Dispute: A Century-old Tug of War
In a bid to develop the Kotia region, Senior Odisha minister Suresh Pujari has instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive development roadmap within a month. The Kotia dispute, involving 21 contested villages by Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, remains unresolved in the Supreme Court since 1968, with political parties exchanging allegations.
Senior Odisha minister Suresh Pujari announced on Friday that officials should develop a comprehensive roadmap within a month for the Kotia region's development. This directive comes amidst ongoing tensions over the Kotia dispute, where 21 of the 28 villages in the Kotia cluster are claimed by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This long-standing territorial disagreement has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1968.
Pujari, who oversees revenue and disaster management, reaffirmed Odisha's claim on Kotia, stressing the state's intention to revive its legal case in the apex court. Criticism arose from the opposition BJD party, which accused the BJP of neglect despite having strong governmental presence in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, where its ally TDP is in power. BJD claimed earlier administrations invested significantly in the region's infrastructure development.
Kotia's strategic importance is underscored by its residents benefiting from both states' programs, as they possess identification from both regions and can vote in both state elections. The minister also directed various state departments to focus on the region's economic, social, and cultural development, with plans to enhance infrastructure, improve market access for farmers, and create youth employment opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
