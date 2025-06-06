Rising Tide of Hate Crimes: French Rabbi Attacked Twice in a Week

A French rabbi named Elie Lemmel has been attacked twice in a week, mirroring a concerning spike in hate crimes across France, including notable anti-Semitic incidents. The latest attack happened while Lemmel was at a cafe in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a Paris suburb, where a chair struck him in the head.

Lemmel recounted the assault, expressing initial confusion and shock, eventually realizing his Jewish appearance might have been the catalyst. This incident follows a previous attack in Deauville, Normandy, where Lemmel was punched.

Authorities in Nanterre have initiated an aggravated violence investigation related to the Neuilly attack, with one person being interrogated. The surge in hate crimes, with a recorded 11% increase last year, draws condemnation from leaders like former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who stress the dangers of such societal hatred.