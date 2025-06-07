Abrego Garcia: Journey Back from Deported Justice
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported by the Trump administration, is set to return to the U.S. to face charges of transporting undocumented migrants. Deported on March 15 despite being granted protection, the Supreme Court ordered his return, with Judge Xinis probing the administration's actions.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia is set to return to the United States after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the previous administration. He faces charges of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the country, sources familiar with the case reported on Friday.
In an initial decision, Abrego Garcia's deportation occurred despite a 2019 order from an immigration judge protecting him from being sent back to El Salvador. The judge had determined that he was likely to face persecution by gangs if returned.
Following intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court, which ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis is now investigating the administration's actions regarding this case. Accusations have been made by Abrego Garcia's legal team, suggesting that officials have been uncooperative in responding to information requests.
