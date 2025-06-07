Supreme Court Battle Over Government Data Access: Privacy vs. Efficiency

The Supreme Court of the United States took a contentious step on Friday, allowing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's administration, access to extensive personal data of millions of Americans. This move comes amid ongoing legal battles challenging such access.

The court's conservative majority overruled a prior decision by U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, who found that DOGE's unfettered access could breach federal privacy laws. Liberal justices raised concerns about ignoring privacy protections, critiquing the administration's inability to justify the need for such broad information access.

Further complicating matters, the Supreme Court also sustained a block on judicial demands that DOGE hand over certain data records to government oversight bodies. This ongoing debate underscores the tension between government efficiency and individual privacy rights as the nation grapples with modernizing its information systems.