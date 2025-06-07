Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over Mexico's Controversial Judicial Elections: OAS Report

The Organization of American States expressed concern over low voter turnout in Mexico's judicial elections. The elections aimed to elect numerous judges but were marred by low awareness and potential politicization. Critics argue the election undermines judicial independence, sparking international criticism.

Updated: 07-06-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 05:28 IST

The Organization of American States (OAS) has raised concerns about Mexico's recent judicial elections, highlighting the low voter turnout and a lack of voter awareness as critical issues. This report advises other countries in the Americas to avoid replicating Mexico's approach to judiciary elections.

The June 1 elections, a significant overhaul following a constitutional reform, sought to elect 881 federal and 1,800 state judges. However, the process fueled protests and drew criticism from Mexico and neighboring governments, citing potential threats to judicial independence and justice politicization.

The OAS report noted that the voter turnout was a mere 13%, compared to the 60% seen in last year's general elections. Issues such as null and unmarked ballots were prevalent. Additionally, the report questioned the impartiality of the nominated Supreme Court candidates, raising doubts about their independence from government influence.

