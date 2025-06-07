Left Menu

Corruption Uncovered: Bribery Scandal in Land Records Office

A chief administrative officer linked to the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area project was arrested for accepting a bribe. Sanjipan Sanap was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, based on a complaint about a demanded Rs 2 lakh for land survey work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:36 IST
Corruption Uncovered: Bribery Scandal in Land Records Office
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a key official associated with the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area has been apprehended on bribery charges. The arrest of Sanjipan Sanap comes after an Anti-Corruption Bureau sting operation revealed his demand for illicit payments.

The bureau acted on a complaint lodged in early June, which detailed how Sanap, a chief administrative officer, sought Rs 2 lakh for conducting necessary land survey works under the NAINA project. An immediate payment of Rs 50,000 was allegedly coerced by Sanap as part of this corrupt practice.

The incident underscores continuing challenges in combating corruption within land records management. Authorities have pledged to take stringent action and have assured the registration of a formal case against Sanap, marking a critical step in maintaining transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025