Corruption Uncovered: Bribery Scandal in Land Records Office
A chief administrative officer linked to the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area project was arrested for accepting a bribe. Sanjipan Sanap was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, based on a complaint about a demanded Rs 2 lakh for land survey work.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, a key official associated with the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area has been apprehended on bribery charges. The arrest of Sanjipan Sanap comes after an Anti-Corruption Bureau sting operation revealed his demand for illicit payments.
The bureau acted on a complaint lodged in early June, which detailed how Sanap, a chief administrative officer, sought Rs 2 lakh for conducting necessary land survey works under the NAINA project. An immediate payment of Rs 50,000 was allegedly coerced by Sanap as part of this corrupt practice.
The incident underscores continuing challenges in combating corruption within land records management. Authorities have pledged to take stringent action and have assured the registration of a formal case against Sanap, marking a critical step in maintaining transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
