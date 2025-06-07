Tensions Escalate as Los Angeles Faces Immigration Raids

Tensions escalated in Los Angeles as protestors clashed with police following a series of federal immigration raids across the city. The raids resulted in dozens being taken into custody, provoking public outcry and demonstrations.

The Los Angeles Police Department, equipped with riot gear, faced off with demonstrators in downtown LA, ordering them to disperse. Protestors retaliated by throwing concrete, prompting police to deploy tear gas and concussion rounds. The scene unfolded after immigration enforcement operations targeted multiple city locations.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the raids, emphasizing their impact on community safety and peace. The demonstrations and subsequent police actions highlight the ongoing tensions surrounding US immigration policies under President Trump's administration.

