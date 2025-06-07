Perilous Crossing: The World's Deadliest Migration Route and Its Growing Threat

Amir Ali embarked on a harrowing journey to Europe, a journey that instead led him into the heart of the world's deadliest migration route. Promised a visa and flight to Spain, the 21-year-old Pakistani found himself amidst 85 others on an overcrowded fishing boat in the Atlantic, facing certain death.

This perilous journey highlights the sophisticated smuggling networks thriving along West Africa's coast, particularly in Mauritania. Despite tighter border controls, smugglers have devised more dangerous routes, leaving migrants like Ali vulnerable. Interviews with survivors reveal the brutal reality of this journey, marked by starvation and violence.

Migration to Europe's Canary Islands continues to rise, drawing migrants from far-reaching countries. The treacherous Atlantic route, fraught with lethal risks, has claimed countless lives, yet continues to lure desperate souls seeking refuge. Global attention is mounting on this humanitarian crisis, but solutions remain elusive as smuggling networks adapt and evolve.