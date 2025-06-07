Left Menu

Eid Prayers Blocked in Srinagar: A Disputed Right

Authorities stopped Eid prayers at Srinagar's Eidgah and Jama Masjid, sparking criticism from Hurriyat chair Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was reportedly placed under house arrest. This decision, affecting the Muslim-majority region, drew strong condemnation as a denial of religious rights on a significant occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:16 IST
Eid Prayers Blocked in Srinagar: A Disputed Right
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eid prayers were halted at two major sites in Srinagar, the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid, as authorities closed access to these venues on Saturday.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleged his house arrest in a social media post, expressing outrage at the restriction of religious freedoms.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid addressed the press, lamenting the closure of these historic prayer sites, now in their seventh year of restrictions, emphasizing the denial of a fundamental right in a predominantly Muslim region.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025