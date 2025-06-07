Eid Prayers Blocked in Srinagar: A Disputed Right

Eid prayers were halted at two major sites in Srinagar, the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid, as authorities closed access to these venues on Saturday.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleged his house arrest in a social media post, expressing outrage at the restriction of religious freedoms.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid addressed the press, lamenting the closure of these historic prayer sites, now in their seventh year of restrictions, emphasizing the denial of a fundamental right in a predominantly Muslim region.