Eid Prayers Blocked in Srinagar: A Disputed Right
Authorities stopped Eid prayers at Srinagar's Eidgah and Jama Masjid, sparking criticism from Hurriyat chair Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was reportedly placed under house arrest. This decision, affecting the Muslim-majority region, drew strong condemnation as a denial of religious rights on a significant occasion.
Eid prayers were halted at two major sites in Srinagar, the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid, as authorities closed access to these venues on Saturday.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleged his house arrest in a social media post, expressing outrage at the restriction of religious freedoms.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid addressed the press, lamenting the closure of these historic prayer sites, now in their seventh year of restrictions, emphasizing the denial of a fundamental right in a predominantly Muslim region.
