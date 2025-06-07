Ukrainian Forces Take Down Russian Fighter Jet in Strategic Operation

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine's air forces successfully downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning. According to a statement from the Ukrainian military, the operation occurred in the Kursk direction on June 7, 2025.

The Ukrainian military has not provided further details on the engagement, and there has been no response from Russian forces at this time. Reuters was also unable to independently verify the claim.

This incident comes in the wake of a major drone strike by Ukraine's SBU security agency last week, which targeted over 40 Russian military aircraft, inflicting damage or destruction on several strategic bombers.

(With inputs from agencies.)