Ukrainian Forces Take Down Russian Fighter Jet in Strategic Operation

Ukrainian air forces successfully downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on June 7, 2025, during an Air Force operation targeting the Kursk region. This follows a recent large-scale drone attack by Ukraine's security agency, damaging numerous Russian military aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine's air forces successfully downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning. According to a statement from the Ukrainian military, the operation occurred in the Kursk direction on June 7, 2025.

The Ukrainian military has not provided further details on the engagement, and there has been no response from Russian forces at this time. Reuters was also unable to independently verify the claim.

This incident comes in the wake of a major drone strike by Ukraine's SBU security agency last week, which targeted over 40 Russian military aircraft, inflicting damage or destruction on several strategic bombers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

