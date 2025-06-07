Left Menu

Israel Retrieves Thai Hostage's Body Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel recovered the body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta, kidnapped by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. Pinta, held in Gaza, was one of the many foreign captives. The retrieval comes amidst ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, where at least 22 people were recently killed by Israeli strikes.

Updated: 07-06-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel has successfully retrieved the body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta, who was kidnapped by Hamas militants and taken into Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Saturday that Pinta's body was returned to Israel following a special military operation, a grim reminder of the complex hostage situation evolving in the region.

Pinta was seized from Kibbutz Nir Oz and perished in captivity near the war's onset, becoming one of the largest groups of foreign nationals held by Hamas. This recovery follows the retrieval of two Israeli-American hostages' bodies, as Israeli operations in Gaza continue amidst escalating violence.

