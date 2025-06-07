Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Cop Jailed for Bribery: Corruption's Impact on Society

A Delhi Traffic Police officer, ASI Yatender Kumar, was sentenced to four years in jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a driver. The court emphasized the detrimental impact of corruption on society, affirming that the Prevention of Corruption Act aims to ensure transparency and integrity in public services.

A Delhi court has handed a four-year prison sentence to a traffic police officer for accepting a bribe, highlighting the judiciary's stance against corruption.

Special Judge Deepali Sharma emphasized that corruption impedes national progress, as she imposed a fine alongside the jail term on the convicted officer, ASI Yatender Kumar.

The case began when driver Munna accused the ASI of soliciting a bribe to avoid having his vehicle impounded, underscoring ongoing issues of abuse of power in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

