Germany-India Solidarity: A United Front Against Terrorism
Germany has expressed unwavering support for India in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing collaboration in their strategic partnership. The Indian delegation's visit highlighted zero tolerance for terrorism, particularly following the Pahalgam attack, while discussions centered on enhancing India-Germany relations and maintaining a rule-based international order.
Germany has reinforced its steadfast support for India in its ongoing battle against terrorism. During a visit by an Indian parliamentary delegation, German political figures, including Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, echoed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, particularly in light of the tragic Pahalgam attack.
The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasized India's commitment to not succumbing to nuclear intimidation by Pakistan. Both countries expressed their determination to deepen their strategic partnership and maintain an international order rooted in democratic values.
The visit included meetings with key German politicians and think-tanks, as well as the German Parliament's Vice President. Discussions covered the enhancement of bilateral strategic ties and Germany's backing of India's principled stance against terrorism.
