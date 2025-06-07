Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Seeks CBI Probe into Disappearance of Honeymooning Woman in Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister has called for a CBI investigation into the disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went missing with her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her husband's body was found in a gorge near a waterfall. Efforts are ongoing to locate Sonam.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into the disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi, 25, who went missing in Meghalaya during her honeymoon.

Sonam and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, disappeared on May 23. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra on June 2. Despite a murder case being filed, Meghalaya police have yet to ascertain Sonam's location.

Expressing solidarity with the Raghuvanshi family, CM Yadav communicated with Meghalaya's Chief Minister and contacted senior police officials for concerted efforts to find Sonam. Her family has expressed dissatisfaction with the regional investigation and called for a CBI handover.

