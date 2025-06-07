Family Tragedy in Nagpur: Son Arrested for Mother's Death

A tragic domestic incident unfolded in Nagpur district as 25-year-old Mukesh Maraskolhe was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 49-year-old mother, Pramila Maraskolhe, to death. The crime, which occurred during a domestic dispute, has left the town of Saoner in shock.

Authorities acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect within just four hours of the incident. The home where the tragedy took place now stands as a somber reminder of the night's events. Investigations continue as the community grapples with the incident's impact.

Mukesh Maraskolhe is currently in police custody, with the authorities working to uncover the details surrounding the familial altercation. Officials have remanded him in custody until June 9 as inquiries persist into this heartbreaking case.