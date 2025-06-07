Family Tragedy in Nagpur: Son Arrested for Mother's Death
In Nagpur district, a man named Mukesh Maraskolhe was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother, Pramila Maraskolhe, to death. The tragic incident occurred during a domestic dispute at their home in Saoner town. The arrest was made within four hours, and the suspect is in police custody.
- Country:
- India
A tragic domestic incident unfolded in Nagpur district as 25-year-old Mukesh Maraskolhe was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 49-year-old mother, Pramila Maraskolhe, to death. The crime, which occurred during a domestic dispute, has left the town of Saoner in shock.
Authorities acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect within just four hours of the incident. The home where the tragedy took place now stands as a somber reminder of the night's events. Investigations continue as the community grapples with the incident's impact.
Mukesh Maraskolhe is currently in police custody, with the authorities working to uncover the details surrounding the familial altercation. Officials have remanded him in custody until June 9 as inquiries persist into this heartbreaking case.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- arrest
- murder
- domestic dispute
- Saoner
- police
- mother
- son
- stabbing
- investigation
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief
Three killed, one injured as car hits tree, crashes into electricity lamp post in Bhopal: Police.
Delhi Police Tightens Net: 121 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration