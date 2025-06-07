Tragedy in Murshidabad: Communal Violence Claims Lives
In Murshidabad, Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan were brutally killed during communal violence linked to protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The case's charge sheet names 13 suspects, with charges including murder and rioting. Calcutta High Court ordered Central Armed Police deployment following widespread unrest.
In a harrowing incident in Murshidabad, Haragobindo Das and his son, Chandan, were forcibly removed from their home and killed amid communal violence, according to a 900-page police charge sheet.
Submitted to the Jangipur court on Friday, the charge sheet names 13 individuals involved in the violence, which erupted during protests concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the region.
The charged parties face accusations ranging from house-breaking to murder, with the Calcutta High Court mandating the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in response to the riots that resulted in extensive property damage.
