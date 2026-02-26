Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs CBI to Share Charge Sheets with Manipur Violence Victims

The Supreme Court has ordered the CBI and Manipur SITs to provide victims of the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence with copies of charge sheets. Free legal aid will be provided to victims for trials transferred to Assam. Financial compensations for involved judges and monitors have also been addressed.

Updated: 26-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:31 IST
Supreme Court Directs CBI to Share Charge Sheets with Manipur Violence Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark directive, the Supreme Court commanded the CBI and Manipur SITs to furnish copies of charge sheets to victims of the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized transparency and victims' rights.

Legal aid for victims attending the trial in Assam will be covered by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority and Assam State Legal Services Authority, ensuring language proficiency for effective communication.

The court also addressed financial compensations for judicial monitors, demanding interim payments and future honorarium determinations. The case sees its next directions set for March, continuing the focus on justice and rehabilitation.

