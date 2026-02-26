Supreme Court Directs CBI to Share Charge Sheets with Manipur Violence Victims

In a landmark directive, the Supreme Court commanded the CBI and Manipur SITs to furnish copies of charge sheets to victims of the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized transparency and victims' rights.

Legal aid for victims attending the trial in Assam will be covered by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority and Assam State Legal Services Authority, ensuring language proficiency for effective communication.

The court also addressed financial compensations for judicial monitors, demanding interim payments and future honorarium determinations. The case sees its next directions set for March, continuing the focus on justice and rehabilitation.