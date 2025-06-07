Left Menu

Supreme Court Sets Precedent on Preventive Detention in Kerala

The Supreme Court overturned a district magistrate's preventive detention order against Rajesh, a money lender, citing misuse of power. The court highlighted the misapplication of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act and emphasized that preventive detention should rarely be employed, advocating instead for seeking bail cancellation through the competent courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:30 IST
Supreme Court Sets Precedent on Preventive Detention in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned a district magistrate's order in Kerala that had placed a money lender, Rajesh, under preventive detention. The court deemed the use of such detention powers as a last resort and stressed that they should be sparingly applied.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Manmohan critiqued the magistrate's decision as an overreach, pointing out that the appropriate course of action would have been to seek cancellation of Rajesh's bail through a court. They asserted that the conditions of bail reportedly violated had not been sufficiently detailed or proven in court.

The ruling highlighted concerns regarding the misuse of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Emphasizing that preventive detention severely curtails personal liberty, the court urged authorities to pursue legal proceedings through the appropriate legal channels, underscoring the need for judicial integrity and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025