Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes
Ukraine denies Russian accusations of delaying prisoner swaps, urging Moscow to cease 'dirty games' following deadly strikes in Kharkiv. Amid heightened military tensions, both nations continue to dispute the alleged postponement of exchanges, while drone attacks and airstrikes further exacerbate the conflict.
Ukraine has dismissed Russia's allegations that prisoner swaps have been postponed indefinitely, attributing the claims to Moscow 'playing dirty games.' This follows Russian strikes on Kharkiv resulting in fatalities and injuries, exacerbating the ongoing conflict.
Amidst the tension, reports from Istanbul reveal both countries had earlier agreed to conduct prisoner exchanges. However, these claims were contradicted by a Ukrainian security official, countering Russia's narrative of postponements and urging a return to constructive dialogue.
In the backdrop of these diplomatic uncertainties, military engagements have intensified, with both Ukraine and Russia launching drone attacks and airstrikes, escalating the already volatile situation as strategic and civilian targets on both sides take hits.
ALSO READ
Lavrov Questions Vatican as Peace Talks Venue
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Massive Drone Attacks Amid Peace Talks
India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan
Unlikely Diplomacy: Syria and Israel's Unreported Peace Talks
UPDATE 1-Russia says Ukraine, backed by Europe, is trying to wreck peace talks