Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of delaying prisoner swaps, urging Moscow to cease 'dirty games' following deadly strikes in Kharkiv. Amid heightened military tensions, both nations continue to dispute the alleged postponement of exchanges, while drone attacks and airstrikes further exacerbate the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has dismissed Russia's allegations that prisoner swaps have been postponed indefinitely, attributing the claims to Moscow 'playing dirty games.' This follows Russian strikes on Kharkiv resulting in fatalities and injuries, exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

Amidst the tension, reports from Istanbul reveal both countries had earlier agreed to conduct prisoner exchanges. However, these claims were contradicted by a Ukrainian security official, countering Russia's narrative of postponements and urging a return to constructive dialogue.

In the backdrop of these diplomatic uncertainties, military engagements have intensified, with both Ukraine and Russia launching drone attacks and airstrikes, escalating the already volatile situation as strategic and civilian targets on both sides take hits.

