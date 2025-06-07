Left Menu

Supreme Court Confirms Dismissal of ITBP Constable for Robbery

The Supreme Court upheld the ITBP's decision to dismiss a constable, Jageshwar Singh, who committed robbery from a cash box meant for salary payments. The court condemned the high court's directive to reconsider the dismissal, emphasizing the gravity of Singh's misconduct and affirming zero tolerance for such violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:06 IST
Supreme Court Confirms Dismissal of ITBP Constable for Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable for robbing cash meant for salary payments, underscoring zero tolerance for misconduct in paramilitary forces. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh overturned a Uttarakhand High Court order that suggested reconsideration of the dismissal.

The bench highlighted the importance of discipline and ethics in the paramilitary forces, stating that the constable's actions were a severe breach of trust. Singh was found guilty of opening a cash box and stealing the contents while on duty as a sentry in a sensitive border area.

The court critiqued the high court's view of evaluating Singh's overall conduct, emphasizing that past misconduct should not soften the consequences of such a serious offense. Singh's previous record showed eight instances of minor misconduct, further justifying the dismissal decision.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025