Supreme Court Confirms Dismissal of ITBP Constable for Robbery

The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable for robbing cash meant for salary payments, underscoring zero tolerance for misconduct in paramilitary forces. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh overturned a Uttarakhand High Court order that suggested reconsideration of the dismissal.

The bench highlighted the importance of discipline and ethics in the paramilitary forces, stating that the constable's actions were a severe breach of trust. Singh was found guilty of opening a cash box and stealing the contents while on duty as a sentry in a sensitive border area.

The court critiqued the high court's view of evaluating Singh's overall conduct, emphasizing that past misconduct should not soften the consequences of such a serious offense. Singh's previous record showed eight instances of minor misconduct, further justifying the dismissal decision.