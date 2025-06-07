Supreme Court Confirms Dismissal of ITBP Constable for Robbery
The Supreme Court upheld the ITBP's decision to dismiss a constable, Jageshwar Singh, who committed robbery from a cash box meant for salary payments. The court condemned the high court's directive to reconsider the dismissal, emphasizing the gravity of Singh's misconduct and affirming zero tolerance for such violations.
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable for robbing cash meant for salary payments, underscoring zero tolerance for misconduct in paramilitary forces. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh overturned a Uttarakhand High Court order that suggested reconsideration of the dismissal.
The bench highlighted the importance of discipline and ethics in the paramilitary forces, stating that the constable's actions were a severe breach of trust. Singh was found guilty of opening a cash box and stealing the contents while on duty as a sentry in a sensitive border area.
The court critiqued the high court's view of evaluating Singh's overall conduct, emphasizing that past misconduct should not soften the consequences of such a serious offense. Singh's previous record showed eight instances of minor misconduct, further justifying the dismissal decision.
