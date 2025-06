Congress Accuses BJP of Rising Dalit Atrocities in Gujarat

The Congress party has escalated its criticism of the BJP governments in India, targeting alleged increases in atrocities on Dalits and weaker communities in Gujarat. Prominent Congress leader Jignesh Mevani accused the BJP and RSS of disregarding constitutional values.

Mevani cited various incidents, such as the suicide of Rohith Vemula and the gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Santrampur, underscoring low conviction rates in Gujarat's legal system. According to him, 95% of culprits avoid punishment due to systemic failures.

As the Congress prepares for a significant protest, Mevani criticized Gujarat's leadership for prioritizing political events over addressing victimized communities, alleging discrimination in public service examinations for marginalized groups.

