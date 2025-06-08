Tragic Case of Suspected Assault in Delhi

A minor girl, aged around ten, died under suspicious circumstances in the Nehru Vihar area of northeast Delhi, with initial medical examinations suggesting possible sexual assault, police reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a PCR call was received at the Dayalpur police station at 8:41 pm. Officers dispatched to the scene discovered that the girl's father had already moved her to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Officials noted injury marks on her face, leading to suspicions of sexual assault.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Teams have been assigned to gather evidence and apprehend the suspects as part of the ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed.