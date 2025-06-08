Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura
Police in Mathura are investigating meat found on Barsana Road. Local residents suspect cow meat, now undergoing forensic analysis. CCTV footage provides vital clues. An FIR is registered against numerous individuals under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.
In Mathura district, an empty plot on Barsana Road became the center of controversy as pieces of meat were discovered among shrubs behind a local gym. The find has sparked a police investigation, with local residents alleging the meat to be that of a cow. Samples have been dispatched to a forensic laboratory for detailed examination, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar on Sunday.
The meat was first found in Govardhan on Saturday night, and authorities have since taken vital clues from nearby CCTV footage. Investigations are ongoing, as the police piece together the sequence of events leading to this find.
An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident, charging 24 named and 50 unidentified individuals under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. This legal move highlights the gravity of the situation in a region sensitive to cow-related issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
