Tensions Escalate in Los Angeles as Trump Deploys National Guard Amid Immigration Raids
The Trump administration has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following immigration raids that sparked protests. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has hinted at further military intervention if unrest continues. Tensions rise between Trump’s administration and local California leaders who criticize the deployment as inflammatory.
In a move that highlights escalating tensions, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following a series of immigration raids that have ignited protests across the city.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of potential active-duty military involvement if unrest escalates further, placing local military bases on high alert. Demonstrations have swept through Los Angeles, with protestors denouncing federal immigration policies.
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the deployment as a spectacle, urging the public to avoid violence while emphasizing the inflammatory nature of the federal response. The protests underscore the deep divide between Trump's administration and California's leadership over immigration enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
