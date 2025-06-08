Left Menu

Rwanda's Departure from ECCAS: Regional Tensions Flare Amid M23 Conflict

Rwanda is withdrawing from ECCAS amid accusations of supporting M23 rebels in Congo. This decision underscores rising regional tensions, as Rwanda was expected to lead the bloc. The situation remains tenuous with ongoing diplomatic negotiations. ECCAS was formed to promote security and economic cooperation among Central African states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:27 IST
  • Rwanda

Rwanda has announced its decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), highlighting ongoing diplomatic strife over this year's offensive by Rwanda-supported M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Rwanda was initially anticipating to chair the 11-member regional bloc during a meeting in Equatorial Guinea on Saturday.

However, the leadership position stayed with Equatorial Guinea, prompting Rwanda's foreign ministry to label it a violation of the country's rights. In response, Rwanda accused Congo of manipulating the bloc, declaring there was no reason to stay in an organization that opposed its foundational values.

The timing of Rwanda's withdrawal remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's office noted that ECCAS members recognized Rwanda's aggression and demanded troop withdrawal from Congo. The conflict, which has seen M23 forces seizing major cities in eastern Congo, has heightened regional instability, with international leaders striving for a peace accord.

