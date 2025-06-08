NCB Seizes Assets in Mexican Cartel-Linked Drug Bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced the attachment of a flat and a factory in Noida, valued at Rs 9.20 crore, connected to a prime suspect in a 2024 global drug trafficking case tied to a Mexican cartel.

The federal agency confirmed this recent action under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, after receipt of confirmation from the designated competent authority.

The case involves significant seizures including over 95 kg of Amphetamine and exposed a hidden drug lab in Noida last October. A joint operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell led to the arrest of five people, now in judicial custody, including a chemist and a factory linked to the infamous CJNG cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)