Manipur Unrest: Arrests Spark Protests Amidst Violence Investigation

In the wake of escalating violence, a delegation of Manipur MLAs convened with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to address recent arrests linked to unrest. BJP legislator K Ibomcha revealed that five individuals were apprehended, including a CBI-arrested key suspect, triggering statewide protests.

The Central Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol member, Kanan Singh, at Imphal Airport, amid ongoing investigations into 2023 Manipur violence. The arrests have sparked a backlash, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and shut down internet services in key areas.

Manipur's ethnic tensions have led to significant casualties and displacement. The trials have moved to Guwahati due to security concerns. Legislators urge an unconditional release of the arrested while calling for accountability from former government officials. The situation remains volatile with extensive security measures in place.